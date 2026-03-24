India Power Grid Defies Mideast Shock as Southeast Asia Braces for 20% Price Hike

Southeast Asia’s power markets are entering a period of high volatility as the Middle East conflict exposes the region’s deep reliance on imported gas, which is contrasting sharply with the relative insulation of India’s coal-heavy power grid.

According to a report released Tuesday by Wood Mackenzie, wholesale electricity prices in Singapore and the Philippines surged by 20% in the third week of March. Both nations are highly exposed to spot LNG markets. Singapore relies on gas for nearly 85% of its electricity generation.

The crisis has moved energy security to the top of the agenda for ASEAN nations. While long-term contracts and government subsidies are currently dampening the blow for households in Malaysia and Thailand, the industrial sector is beginning to feel the heat of $100+ oil and rising LNG prices.

“While Southeast Asia is relatively insulated from immediate price shocks due to regulatory buffers, the current crisis is a clear reminder of the region’s structural exposure to global fuel markets,” said Yanqi Cao, senior analyst at Wood Mackenzie.

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Coal Shield

In contrast, India’s power sector, the world’s third-largest, is showing some signs of stability. Unlike its Southeast Asian peers, India’s exposure to the volatile gas market for power generation is negligible, sitting at just 2%.

New Delhi has pivoted back to its domestic strengths to ensure the lights stay on during the 2026 summer peak:

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Domestic Dominance: India is on track to produce a record 1 billion metric tons of coal this year, which is providing a buffer against global energy inflation.

Mundra Restart: The government has mandated the full operation of the 4,000 MW Mundra coal plant to meet demand, thus bypassing the need for expensive gas-fired units.

Peak Strategy: While Thailand (65% gas) and Singapore (85% gas) have limited fuel-switching flexibility, India is using its gas-based plants (roughly 25 GW) strictly as a last-resort reserve for 15-minute emergency peaks.

Diverging Long-Term Strategies

The Wood Mackenzie report highlights that this crisis is accelerating a regional shift toward nuclear energy and firm renewables. All six major SE Asian markets have now set nuclear targets for the 2030–2037 window to decouple from LNG.

India, meanwhile, is doubling down on its "Energy Sovereignty" mission. While it shares the same nuclear and renewable ambitions as its neighbors, India’s immediate focus is on Green Hydrogen and Bio-energy to insulate its transport and cooking gas (LPG) sectors, which, unlike its power grid, remain 91% dependent on Middle Eastern imports.