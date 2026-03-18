India Reports 40% Surge in LPG Output; 22 Stranded Indian Ships Safe Near Strait of Hormuz, Says Govt

India has significantly scaled up its domestic energy production and activated high-level diplomatic channels to insulate the country from the escalating West Asia crisis, senior officials said in a multi-ministry briefing on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Petroleum confirmed that domestic LPG production has surged by 40% since March 5 to counter supply disruptions, while the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the UAE President to address the regional security situation and the safety of Indian nationals.

Maximum Capacity, No Dryouts

Despite growing concerns over global supply chains, the Petroleum Ministry maintained that crude availability remains "normal." Refineries are currently operational at maximum capacity, and the government reported zero "dryouts" at retail outlets across the country.

To manage the LPG situation in certain pockets, the government has:

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Shifted 93% of LPG bookings to online platforms, requesting consumers to avoid visiting distributors in person.

Allocated an additional 10% of commercial LPG to all States and Union Territories (UTs).

Issued an advisory to States/UTs to clear all pending Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connection requests to reduce the burden on bottled gas.