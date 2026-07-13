India June Retail Inflation Speeds Up To 4.38% As Food Consumes Family Budgets
India's retail inflation rose to a multi-month high of 4.38% in June 2026, driven by a sharp rebound in food and personal care expenses, government data showed on Monday.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
India's retail inflation rose to a multi-month high of 4.38% in June 2026, driven by a rebound in food and personal care expenses, government data showed on Monday.
The year-on-year inflation rate, measured by the All India Consumer Price Index (CPI), stepped up from 3.93% recorded in May 2026. According to the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI), rural markets continued to feel a heavier brunt of price pressures, hitting an inflation rate of 4.74%, compared to 3.92% in urban centers.
Food Inflation Climbs Beyond 5% Mark
The primary catalyst behind the spike in headline inflation was the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI), which accelerated to 5.32% in June from 4.78% in May.
The data show highly divergent trends within the kitchen basket. Severe supply disruptions pushed ginger prices up by 50.41% year-on-year, while tomatoes surged by 31.92%. However, relief came from items like potatoes, which saw inflation drop to -20.34%, and peas at -9.67%.
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The broader food and beverages segment recorded an overall combined inflation rate of 5.05% for the month.
Precious Metals, Personal Care Index
The "Personal care, social protection and miscellaneous goods and services" segment saw a spike, printing at a combined 16.72%.
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This was influenced heavily by unprecedented rallies in global bullion markets. Silver jewelry prices jumped 133.21% year-on-year in June, while gold, diamond, and platinum jewelry recorded a combined inflation print of 36.82%.
Transport and Housing Stable
In contrast to volatile food and luxury items, core utility components remained relatively stable. Thus, offering a cushion to the macro economy.
- Housing Inflation: Printed lower at 2.10% provisionally, with urban rents remaining modest at 1.90%.
- Transport and Communication: Transport services grew at 4.31%, driven by steady domestic fuel rates, while information and communication services stood nearly flat at 0.43%.
- Education & Health: Education services saw an inflation rate of 3.34%, while healthcare costs remained well-anchored at 1.42%.
MoSPI confirmed a 100% data response rate across 1,407 selected urban markets and 1,465 villages for this index compilation, which uses 2024 as its base year. The next batch of retail inflation metrics covering July 2026 is scheduled for release on August 12, 2026.