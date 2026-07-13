India June Retail Inflation Speeds Up To 4.38% As Food Consumes Family Budgets

India's retail inflation rose to a multi-month high of 4.38% in June 2026, driven by a rebound in food and personal care expenses, government data showed on Monday.

The year-on-year inflation rate, measured by the All India Consumer Price Index (CPI), stepped up from 3.93% recorded in May 2026. According to the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI), rural markets continued to feel a heavier brunt of price pressures, hitting an inflation rate of 4.74%, compared to 3.92% in urban centers.

Food Inflation Climbs Beyond 5% Mark

The primary catalyst behind the spike in headline inflation was the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI), which accelerated to 5.32% in June from 4.78% in May.

The data show highly divergent trends within the kitchen basket. Severe supply disruptions pushed ginger prices up by 50.41% year-on-year, while tomatoes surged by 31.92%. However, relief came from items like potatoes, which saw inflation drop to -20.34%, and peas at -9.67%.

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The broader food and beverages segment recorded an overall combined inflation rate of 5.05% for the month.

Precious Metals, Personal Care Index

The "Personal care, social protection and miscellaneous goods and services" segment saw a spike, printing at a combined 16.72%.

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This was influenced heavily by unprecedented rallies in global bullion markets. Silver jewelry prices jumped 133.21% year-on-year in June, while gold, diamond, and platinum jewelry recorded a combined inflation print of 36.82%.

Transport and Housing Stable

In contrast to volatile food and luxury items, core utility components remained relatively stable. Thus, offering a cushion to the macro economy.

Housing Inflation: Printed lower at 2.10% provisionally, with urban rents remaining modest at 1.90%.

Transport and Communication: Transport services grew at 4.31%, driven by steady domestic fuel rates, while information and communication services stood nearly flat at 0.43%.

Education & Health: Education services saw an inflation rate of 3.34%, while healthcare costs remained well-anchored at 1.42%.