Official government data released on Friday shows that India’s retail inflation quickened in May 2026. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 3.93%, an increase from the 3.48% recorded in the previous month.

Food Prices

The primary reason was food inflation, which climbed to 4.78% in May compared to 4.20% in April. Rural areas experienced a slightly higher inflation rate of 4.25%, while urban regions reported an inflation rate of 3.53%.

Consumer Goods

The data reveals contrast across different sectors of the economy. Personal care and miscellaneous goods saw significant inflationary pressure, reaching a rate of 18.46%. Whereas, the information and communication sector remained stable, with inflation recorded at only 0.30%.

Regional Variations

Inflation figures were not uniform across the nation. Among states with a population exceeding 50 lakhs, Telangana reported the highest combined inflation rate at 6.15%. Other states showing inflationary trends included Tamil Nadu at 5.11% and Puducherry at 5.00%.

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Specific commodities contributed significantly. Silver jewellery saw an inflation spike of 155.23% in May. In contrast, potato prices continued to decline, recording an inflation rate of -23.71%.

The National Statistics Office confirmed a 100% response rate for data collection across 1,407 urban markets and 1,465 villages for the May report. This provisional data serves as a key indicator for economic analysts tracking national price stability heading into the summer months.