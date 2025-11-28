'India Rising As World's Reliable Manufacturing Partner Through Smarter Infrastructure And Safety Compliance': Vijay Karia

“Make in India and Viksit Bharat are not just slogans. But it is something which is happening practically,” says Vijay Karia, Chairman and MD, Ravin Group. India is strategically positioning itself to become the world's most reliable manufacturing partner, moving beyond mere volume to focus on safety, quality, and robust infrastructure. Addressing the India Economic Summit 2025 hosted by Republic Media Network, Karia highlighted the country’s decisive pivot towards sustainable and compliant production practices.

Karia emphasised that in the highly volatile global supply chain environment, reliability is the new currency. To underscore the importance of stringent standards, he drew "hard lessons" from international incidents, including the devastating building fire tragedy in Hong Kong. He pointed out that while global manufacturing giants often focus solely on cost efficiency, the resultant disregard for safety and infrastructure integrity can lead to catastrophic consequences, undermining long-term faith in a nation’s output.

In contrast, Karia stated that India is avoiding similar pitfalls by implementing "smarter infrastructure" and "stricter regulations." This approach goes hand-in-hand with national initiatives like the 'Make in India' campaign and the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes. By integrating world-class safety protocols and modern, resilient infrastructure development into the core of its industrial strategy, India is demonstrating a long-term commitment to quality and human well-being, which is becoming increasingly attractive to multinational corporations seeking dependable production hubs outside of traditional, often risky, centres.

He further stated that this commitment to compliance not only safeguards Indian lives and property but also provides a powerful competitive edge. As the world reevaluates dependency on singular manufacturing sources, India’s demonstrable commitment to building codes, environmental norms, and worker safety offers a stable, high-trust environment.

Karia’s message resonated throughout the summit as he stated, “India’s trajectory is no longer just about competing on price. It is about establishing itself as the indispensable global partner that guarantees high-quality, safe, and responsibly manufactured goods, solidifying its place as the bedrock of the future global supply chain."

