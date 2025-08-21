India-Russia To Strengthen Trade Ties To Offset Trump Tariffs, BIG Takeaways From Jaishankar-Lavrov Meet

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday underlined that India–Russia ties remain anchored in “trust” and “shared interests”, while opening the door to new avenues of cooperation. The leaders addressed a joint press conference in Moscow following their bilateral discussions.



Jaishankar stated that India was ready to contribute to Russia’s workforce needs, pointing out that Indian workers could help fill “labour gaps” in different sectors of the Russian economy. Both sides also pushed forward plans for the Chennai–Vladivostok Eastern Maritime Corridor, a strategic sea link expected to cut transport costs and deepen trade between the two nations.



The ministers agreed to expand diplomatic presence through new consulates, which they said would help “facilitate wider engagement” and foster stronger people-to-people ties.



On global issues, Jaishankar and Lavrov reaffirmed their close cooperation in multilateral platforms such as the G20, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

“Our collaboration in these forums is both consistent and productive,” Jaishankar noted, adding that India and Russia would continue to coordinate on matters of global governance. Lavrov, for his part, said Russia “deeply values” India’s balanced approach in an increasingly divided world.

The two sides also adopted a joint declaration against terrorism, calling it a common menace that must be tackled with a zero-tolerance approach. “We stand united against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the statement stressed.



Lavrov invited Jaishankar to continue regular dialogues, emphasizing that sustained conversations were key to maintaining momentum in the relationship.

Jaishankar described the discussions as the start of a “new chapter” in India–Russia bilateral and economic ties. “Ours is a relationship with deep roots. As we look ahead, our focus is on harnessing opportunities that will benefit both our countries and contribute to regional stability,” he said.