Amid Trump Tariffs, EAM S Jaishankar Holds Bilateral Talks With Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov In Moscow

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow to hold bilateral talks.

This is being seen as a key diplomatic engagement considering US President Donald Trump imposed additional tariffs on India for buying oil from Russia.

A major focus during the meeting will be on developing transportation and logistics. Annual India-Russia summit, politics, trade, investment, defence, science and technology are also on agenda, according to reports.

This crucial meeting comes at a time when both nations are seeking to deepen their political dialogue across multilateral global platforms.

During the meeting, EAM Dr S Jaishankar said, “Today's meeting gives an occasion to discuss our political relations as well and also our bilateral ties. ..We now prepare for the annual summit at the end of the year. Our leaders have always given us guidance to take forward our special strategic relationship."

“We discussed a lot of issues in our bilateral cooperation and found a lot of solutions as well. I want to take bilateral discussions forward so that we have the maximum outcomes when we have the annual summit...The global context for our meeting is provided by the evolving geopolitical situation, shifting economic trade landscape, and our shared goal is to maximise our complementarity,” he added.

The External Affairs Minister also emphasised on the need to maximise India-Russia ties amid shifting trade.

"Our shared goal is to maximise complementarity of India-Russia ties amid shifting economic and trade landscape," he said during the meeting.

Lavrov too stressed on the importance of the meeting amid emergence of a new architecture of international relations.

“We define our relations as a special strategic partnership, and this was defined by our leaders, and I hope that we fully justify these links at the level of links… We see a special importance in our international relations as we see the emergence of a new architecture of international relations," Lavrov told Jaishankar.

"This is a multipolar system of international relations with an increasing role played by the SCO, BRICS and the G20. And, of course, the United Nations, which remains a platform for interaction between all the existing and future countries, which are centres of power, a platform for cooperation, compromise and seeking agreement, and Russia supports seeking such balanced approaches," he added.

In a joint press briefing with Russian FM Lavrov, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said, "India and Russia have been the steadiest of the major relationships in the world after the Second World War..."

Amid the US imposing a 50% tariff on India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has pushed to increase trade with Russia, encouraging Russian companies to engage "more intensively" with their Indian counterparts.

Noting India's rapidly growing economy and initiatives like 'Make in India' that have opened up new windows for foreign businesses, Jaishankar said that these dimensions represent an invitation for Russian companies to engage more.

"An India with a GDP of USD 4 trillion plus growing at 7% for the foreseeable future has an obvious need for large resources from dependable sources. In some cases, it could be assured supplies of essential products, fertiliser, chemicals, and machinery, being good examples. Its rapidly growing infrastructure offers business openings to enterprises with an established track record in their own country," said Jaishankar.

"The 'Make in India' and other such initiatives have opened up new windows for foreign businesses. The modernisation and the urbanisation of India generate their own demands, flowing from shifts in consumption and lifestyle. Each of these dimensions represent an invitation for Russian companies to engage more intensively with their Indian counterparts. Our endeavour is to encourage them to rise to that challenge," he added.

Mentioning that India and Russia have nurtured one of the steadiest relationships between major nations, Jaishankar pushed for more "strenuous efforts" to diversify and balance trade between both nations.

"India and Russia have nurtured one of the steadiest relationships between major nations in current times is now widely recognised. However, that did not automatically translate into significant economic cooperation. Our trade basket remains limited and till recently, so did our trade volume. It may have grown in recent years, but then, so too has the trade deficit. Both the diversification and balancing of trade now urgently mandate more strenuous efforts on our part. At the end of the day, they are essential not just to reach higher trade targets but even to sustain the existing levels," he said.

Jaishankar pushed for deeper cooperation to promote growth and accelerate development and expressed India's willingness to contemplate more investments, joint ventures and other forms of collaboration.

"It is reasonably evident that there is much that India and Russia can do for each other in promoting growth and accelerating development. What we seek to do as Governments is to provide the guidance and create conditions for economic activities to take place. Clearly much centres around trade but there is growing willingness to contemplate more investments, joint ventures and other forms of collaboration. First DPM Manturov and I are here amongst you to encourage those processes. We want to send a clear message that an enduring strategic partnership must have a strong and sustainable economic component." he said.

Further speaking about India signing Terms of Reference (ToR) for the India-Eurasian Economic Union on a Free Trade Agreement, Jaishankar said," We have today concluded the Terms of Reference for the India-Eurasian Economic Union FTA. That will surely make a difference when concluded. We spoke about motivating joint ventures in key areas where the demand is already established. Some initiatives of significant investment levels were also spoken about. Our skilling and mobility endeavours have started to take off. The desire to improve connectivity is also expressed through multiple options."

"But in the final analysis, what we really need is for businesses to step forward confidently. Not just that, also ensure that there is a close collaboration between what Governments are discussing and businesses are planning," he added.

Jaishankar positive push to increase trade with Russia comes after US levied an ad valorem duty of 25 per cent on Indian goods, but has announced an additional 25 per cent tariff that will take effect from August 27, raising the total duty to 50 per cent.