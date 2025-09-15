Big Trade Win For India: Exports Rise, Imports Fall, Deficit Shrinks Sharply

India's overall exports, merchandise and services combined, in August 2025 were reported at USD 69.16 billion, marking a 9.34 per cent rise every year. | Image: AP

India's overall exports, merchandise and services combined, in August 2025 were reported at USD 69.16 billion, marking a 9.34 per cent rise every year, data from the Union Commerce Ministry showed on Monday. The total exports in August 2024 were pegged at USD 63.25 billion.

Exports of merchandise goods rose from USD 32.89 billion to USD 35.10 billion, and exports of services rose from USD 30.36 billion to USD 34.06 billion during August 2025.

India imported goods and services worth USD 79.04 billion, down from USD 84.99 billion in the same month last year.

The trade deficit in August narrowed to USD 9.88 billion from USD 21.73 billion same month last year.

So far in 2025-26, April-August, India's total exports now stood at around USD 349.35 billion, up 6.18 per cent year-on-year, from USD 329.03 billion in the year ago period.

The country's imports too increased year-on-year in April-August, by 2.5 per cent as per data published today.

Overall imports, both merchandise and services combined, during April-August increased from USD 381.30 billion to USD 390.78 billion.

April-August combined trade deficit, meaning the difference between the exports and the imports -- was at USD 41.42 billion, compared with USD 52.27 billion same period of last fiscal, down 20.8 per cent.

India's total exports have touched an all-time high of USD 824.9 billion in the recently concluded financial year 2024-25. This marks a yearly growth of 6.01 per cent over USD 778.1 billion exports in 2023-24, setting a new annual milestone.

The 2024-25 exports exceeded the initial anticipation of USD 800 billion.

In 2024-25, services exports continued to drive the growth momentum, reaching a historic high of USD 387.5 billion, up 13.6 per cent from USD 341.1 billion in the previous year.In 2024-25, merchandise exports stood at USD 437.42 billion in 2024-25, with a marginal increase.

India's total trade deficit (merchandise and services) for the fiscal year 2024-25 widened to USD 94.26 billion, from USD 78.1 billion in 2023-24.