India's Basmati Rice Exports Under Duress Amid Widening Israel-Iran Conflict

Association President Satish Goyal informed that around 1,00,000 tonnes of basmati rice meant for Iran is currently stuck at Indian ports, with Iran accounting for 18-20 per cent of India's total basmati rice exports, as per media reports.

International conflicts are typically not covered under standard shipping insurance policies, leaving exporters unable to dispatch their consignments, he added.

The delay in shipments and uncertainty around payments could cause severe financial stress, he said, adding that basmati rice prices in the domestic market have already dropped by Rs 4-5 per kg.

The association is in touch with agriculture-export promotion body APEDA on the issue. A meeting with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is scheduled for June 30 to discuss the crisis, he added.

Iran is India's second-largest basmati rice market after Saudi Arabia. India exported around 1 million tonnes of the aromatic grain to Iran during the 2024-25 fiscal year, which ended in March.

India exported approximately 6 million tonnes of basmati rice during 2024-25, with demand primarily driven by the Middle East and West Asian markets. Other major buyers include Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

The Israel-Iran conflict has grown significantly in the past weeks, with both sides exchanging heavy strikes and the US directly involving itself after targeting its nuclear sites.