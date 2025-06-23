Planning a US trip? Your Private Instagram Could Get Your Visa Rejected: Here Is Why

Can Your Facebook or Instagram Posts Get Your US Visa Rejected? Here's What USCIS Says | Image: X

If you are planning to study in the United States, you will now have to make your social media account public before your visa interview takes place, the US Embassy informed on Monday.

What Did The US Embassy Say?

The Embassy of the United States in India informed in a social media post on X, "Effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J nonimmigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to public to facilitate vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States under U.S. law."

Additionally, the United States has required visa applicants to provide social media identifiers on immigrant and nonimmigrant visa application forms, the post added.

"We use all available information in our visa screening and vetting to identify visa applicants who are inadmissible to the United States, including those who pose a threat to U.S, national security," the post added.

Why Is This Being Done?

This move comes on the back of all the student protests that were taking place in Harvard as well as Columbia.