India's Biggest 100 Wealth Creators: Did You Bet On These Stock Picks In 2025?

India's top 100 wealth creators clocked in Rs 148 trillion between 2020 and 2025, led by large cap firms from several sectors, including ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel, as per the 30th Motilal Oswal Wealth report.

The telecom giant Bharti Airtel became the biggest wealth creator, garnering Rs 7.9 lakh crore in market value, ICICI Bank ranked second at Rs 7.4 lakh crore, SBI at Rs 5.5 lakh crore as a result of strong operating momentum and consistentre-rating.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance stood fourth with Rs 4.2 lakh crore, and next was Larsen & Toubro at Rs 3.9 lakh crore.

This indicated that India is getting wealthier with global financial assets compounding steadily and India’s market cap compounding at 17% over the last 20 years, according to a Motilal Oswal report.

The other top wealth creators were ITC (Rs 3.7 lakh crore), HCL Technologies (Rs 3.7 lakh crore), Sun Pharma (Rs 3.4 lakh crore), M& M (Rs 3.0 lakh crore, and NTPC (Rs 2.9 lakh crore).

Coming to the fastest wealth creators between 2020-2025, BSE Ltd ranked numero uno with a five-year total return - compund annual growth return (CAGR) of 124 per cent. Rail Vikas Nigam, Jindal Stainless, GE Vernova’s transmission and distribution business, Persistent Systems and FACT also featured prominently, each delivering compound annual returns of more than 80 per cent.

The report also identified companies that consistently outperformed the market each year. Hindustan Aeronautics led the group, posting a 75 per cent five-year price CAGR while outperforming the market for five consecutive years.

Welspun Corp, Bharat Dynamics, Indian Bank and Bharat Electronics also delivered strong performance through the period.

Further, Motilal Oswal ranked Hindustan Aeronautics as the best all-round wealth creator on the basis of its on its combined ranking across the biggest, fastest and most consistent performers. Bharat Electronics, Adani Power and BSE followed in the overall rankings.

The brokerage reported that wealth creation in India reached a record high in the 2020-25 period, with the top 100 companies generating Rs 148 trillion in market value.

The pace of wealth creation during the period, at a CAGR of 38 per cent, was the fastest in 17 editions of the study and well above the BSE Sensex's 21 per cent return.