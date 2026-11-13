India's Exports to US Rise 11% To USD 50.80 Billion in Apr-Sep FY27 Amid Trade Pact Negotiations

New Delhi: India's exports to the United States, its largest market in the Americas, rose 11 per cent to USD 50.80 billion in April-September FY27, even as New Delhi and Washington continue negotiations on a proposed bilateral trade agreement to strengthen economic ties and improve market access.

Exports to the US stood at USD 45.73 billion in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, according to data presented by the Department of Commerce.

India's total exports to the Americas increased 13 per cent to USD 66.82 billion from USD 59.30 billion a year earlier.

The export growth comes amid ongoing discussions between India and the US on a proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), which aims to improve market access and address trade barriers.

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A US delegation held discussions with Commerce Ministry officials in New Delhi on November 2-3 on customs procedures and trade facilitation.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had earlier said that most discussions on the proposed agreement had been concluded and the two sides were fine-tuning the remaining details. The negotiations were launched in February 2025.

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Among other major markets in the region, exports to Brazil rose 14 per cent to USD 4.33 billion, while shipments to Mexico increased 26 per cent to USD 3.45 billion. Exports to Canada 18 per cent to USD 2.67 billion amid the ongoing India-Canada CEPA negotiation.

Exports to Europe rose 8 per cent to USD 51.04 billion in April-September FY27, with shipments to the UK increasing 7 per cent to USD 7.32 billion and exports to Germany rising 12 per cent to USD 6.34 billion.

India and the European Union concluded negotiations for a free trade agreement in January 2026, with both sides working towards its signing and implementation.

Separately, the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement came into force on July 15, 2026, providing zero-duty access to nearly 99 per cent of India's exports to the UK.