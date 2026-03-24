Updated 24 March 2026 at 15:45 IST
India's First Gift City IPO Extends Bidding Date Amid Iran War - Here's Why
XED Executive Development, the first company from India's low-tax GIFT City to launch a public offering, has extended bidding till March 30 due to delays in the customer verification process.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
XED Executive Development,, the first company from India's low-tax GIFT City to launch a public offering, has extended bidding till March 30 due to delays in the customer verification process.
The $12 million IPO of global executive education platform, operating in over 25 countries, was earlier scheduled to close on Tuesday.
The company noted that the extension has been sought as Middle East conflict has created practical challenges for non-resident Indians and foreign investors in completing customer verification requirements.
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The IPO, which opened on March 16, has received subscriptions for about 5% of the shares on offer as of 2:28 p.m. IST, according to exchange data.
Despite the issue getting bids, the exchanges were not able to accept due to lack of timely video customer verification," two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
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Meanwhile, brokers have been granted 15 days to complete the mandated verification process. Many customers were coming from the Middle East, which has increased complexity in getting the process completed on time," a banker working on the issue said.
Global markets have been rattled by the US-Israeli war on Iran, with foreign investors pulling $10.17 billion from Indian equities so far in March.
GIFT City, located in Gujarat, is known for offering easier tax rules and regulations, as India seeks to attract global capital and compete with financial centres such as Singapore and Dubai.
Published By : Nitin Waghela
Published On: 24 March 2026 at 15:45 IST