India's GDP Grows by 7.8% in Apr-Jun Quarter, Beats RBI's Estimate

New Delhi: India's real gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.8 per cent in the first quarter (April-June) of the current financial year 2026-27, surpassing the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) earlier estimate of 7 per cent for the quarter, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

The latest figures show that the Indian economy maintained its growth momentum despite global headwinds. As per the data, Real GDP, which measures economic output after adjusting for price changes, was estimated at Rs 81.36 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 75.46 lakh crore in the same quarter of FY26. This represents a 7.8 per cent growth over the year-ago period.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described India's 7.8 per cent GDP growth in the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 as a "herculean feat", saying the country's growth came despite oil price shocks, supply chain issues and global uncertainties.

Reacting to the latest GDP data, PM Modi said the collective strength of the people helped India deliver strong economic growth despite the challenges facing the global economy.

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"India's exemplary GDP growth of 7.8 per cent during Q1 of FY 2026-27 is a herculean feat," Modi said in a social media post.

He added that the growth came amid oil price shocks and supply chain issues, at a time when the global economy continues to face uncertainty.

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"The collective strength of our people ensured India delivered such growth despite oil price shocks and supply chain issues in the midst of global uncertainties," the Prime Minister said.

Modi also used a phrase to highlight his view that the latest growth figures had defied pessimistic expectations, saying, "Doomsayers were doomed and India bloomed...yet again!"

The growth was higher than the RBI's estimate announced earlier this month. The central bank had projected real GDP growth at 7 per cent for Q1 FY27 while revising its full-year FY27 growth forecast to 6.7 per cent from 6.6 per cent.

Along with real GDP, nominal GDP, which is measured at current prices without adjusting for inflation, also recorded strong growth during the quarter.

Nominal GDP in Q1 FY27 was estimated at Rs 88.27 lakh crore, compared with Rs 80.00 lakh crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 10.3 per cent.

The data also showed strong growth in gross value added (GVA), an indicator that measures the value generated by different sectors of the economy.

The stronger-than-expected GDP growth comes against the backdrop of global economic uncertainties and headwinds. The Ministry said the Indian economy has sustained its growth momentum despite these challenges.

The Q1 GDP estimate is, however, subject to revisions. MoSPI said improved data coverage and revisions in input data made by source agencies would have a bearing on subsequent revisions of the estimates.

It said the estimates are therefore likely to undergo revisions in due course, in line with the release calendar, and users should take this into consideration while interpreting the figures.

The next set of quarterly GDP estimates, covering the July-September quarter (Q2) of FY27, is scheduled to be released on November 30, 2026.