India's Household Savings Decline 18.1% Of GDP In FY24: CareEdge Ratings

In a continued downward movement for India's household savings for the third consecutive year, it declined to to 18.1 per cent of GDP in financial year 2024 (FY24), acording to CareEdge Ratings. Further, the report mentioned that Gross domestic savings declined to 30.7 per cent of GDP in FY24 from 32.2 per cent in FY15.

On the other hand, household financial liabilities surged to 6.2 per cent of GDP, nearly doubling over the past decade, reflecting growing reliance on credit amid consumption needs, the report observed.

Notably, it puts the spotlight on the fact that despite the concerning savings trend, rural India offers a line of rising hope. The wage growth for rural male workers rose by 6.1 per cent year-on-year in February, outpacing rural inflation for the fourth consecutive month. This, along with easing food inflation and favourable agricultural prospects, is supporting rural demand recovery, the report added.

How Does The Rural Consumer Driven Trend Buoy Hope?

Rural consumer confidence, hovering around the neutral 100 mark, reflects a cautious optimism. In contrast, urban consumer confidence remains in pessimistic territory, though expectations for the year ahead remain upbeat across both segments, the report added.

In the broader economy, labour cost growth for major IT firms has slowed significantly from a peak of 26 per cent in Q3 FY23 to just 4 per cent in Q3 FY25, highlighting a broader trend of cost rationalisation in the corporate sector, as per the observations of the report.

On the inflation front, CPI eased to 3.2 per cent in April 2025, the lowest since August 2019.

However, high prices of edible oils (17.4 per cent) and fruits (13.8 per cent) continue to keep overall food inflation in check. The upcoming Rabi harvest, healthy reservoir levels, and forecast of above-normal monsoon rains are expected to further support food price stability, the report added.