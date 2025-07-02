India's Job Market June 2025: Which Sectors And Cities Topped Hiring? Where Did Freshers And Seniors Find Most Jobs? Find Out

India’s job market bounced back in June 2025, with hiring activity growing across many industries, cities, and experience levels. The Naukri Jobspeak Index rose to 2,854 in June, up from 2,582 in May, marking an 11% increase over the previous month.

This is one of the highest index levels recorded in the past year, showing that employers are regaining confidence.

Dr Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer at Naukri, said, “What stood out in June was the sharp pickup in hiring across core service sectors like hospitality and BPO/ITES. It was also encouraging to see IT hiring turn positive after a muted spell, especially with strong demand emerging from tier-II cities.”

"Fresher hiring in non-tech sectors continues to gain traction, reflecting expanding opportunities for young professionals," he added.

Sector Trends

The insurance sector led the growth with a 32% rise in hiring, driven by a 59% increase in fresher recruitment. Hospitality and travel recorded 21% growth as tourism and services picked up speed. The BPO and ITES sector saw a 19% rise in hiring, helped by strong demand in smaller cities like Jaipur, which grew 64%, and Baroda, which rose 54%.

Real estate and property hiring grew by 16%, and oil and gas/power increased by 15%. Healthcare hiring rose by 11%, while education and FMCG each grew by 10%.

AI and machine learning roles continued to expand with 42% growth, and global capability centres saw a 9% increase. The IT and Software Services sector turned positive after a slow spell, recording 5% growth, while Auto and Auto Ancillary hiring rose 4%. Retail and banking showed smaller gains of 2%, and telecom hiring declined slightly by 1%.

Hiring by Experience

Hiring increased across all experience levels in June. Freshers with 0–3 years of experience saw an 11% rise in demand, especially in sectors like hospitality and insurance. Mid-level professionals with 4–7 years of experience had the highest growth at 15%.

Those with 8–12 years of experience saw hiring grow by 13%. People with 13–15 years of experience recorded an 11% increase, while senior professionals with over 16 years of experience also saw hiring rise by 15%, particularly in real estate and pharma companies.

City Trends

Hiring by startups surged in major metro cities. Pune reported a 32% increase, Bengaluru grew by 22%, and Chennai rose by 21%. Hyderabad recorded a 19% rise, and Delhi saw 17% growth. Coimbatore posted 20% growth overall and a 24% surge in fresher hiring, making it a hub for entry-level jobs.

Kochi saw a 20% increase, while Mumbai posted a 4% gain. Smaller cities also showed positive trends, with Bhopal growing by 22%, Ranchi by 24%, Bhubaneswar by 18%, and Jaipur by 18%.