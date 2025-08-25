Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement

Updated 25 August 2025 at 13:25 IST

India's Largest PSB Asks RBI To Allows Lenders To Fund Acquistions

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender by assets, has requested the Reserve Bank of India to allow banks to finance acquisitions, its chairperson said on August 25, 2025.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
SBI I RBI
SBI I RBI | Image: SBI
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender by assets, has requested the Reserve Bank of India to allow banks to finance acquisitions, its chairperson said on Monday.

Under current regulations, Indian banks are barred from lending for mergers and acquisitions, pushing companies to rely on non-banking financial firms or raise funds through bonds to finance such deals.

SBI Chairperson Challa Sreenivasulu Setty said at an industry event that the bank has requested the RBI to consider allowing acquisition financing, starting with large listed companies. 

(This is a developing story)

Published By : Nitin Waghela

Published On: 25 August 2025 at 13:25 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source