India's Future Should Not Be Held Hostage By Energy Security: RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani

At the 49th Reliance Industries Ltd AGM, RIL Chairman, Mukesh Ambani noted that India's future should never be held hostage to energy security.

While the energy demand is expected to intensify in the coming decade, India is still dependent on 70% external energy sources, he said, while highlighting that it's not only a cost problem but makes the South Asian nation vulnerable to geo-political instability.

Does India Stand At Threshold Of An Energy Super Cycle?

The Reliance Industries Ltd Chairperson said, Reliance plans to bolster India's energy sources in comprehensive, and future focused manner, which includes solar, wind, underground coal gasification and compressed biogas.

(This is a developing copy)