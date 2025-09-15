Updated 15 September 2025 at 18:54 IST
India Surpasses Japan to Become World’s 3rd-Largest Auto Market, Eyes Top Spot, Says Nitin Gadkari
India has overtaken Japan to become the world’s third-largest auto market and now targets the top spot within five years, Minister Nitin Gadkari said. He cited rising vehicle exports, clean mobility projects, road expansion, and sustainability measures as drivers of growth.
India has overtaken Japan to emerge as the world’s third-largest automobile market, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday. Building on this momentum, the government is targeting the number one position globally within the next five years, he added.
Speaking at the International Value Summit 2025 in New Delhi, Gadkari said global automakers are increasingly using India as a hub for exports rather than just assembly. The two-wheeler sector alone sends more than half its output overseas, underscoring the industry’s growing international presence.
On the clean mobility front, the minister highlighted progress in electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel and other alternative technologies. Pilot projects involving hydrogen trucks are operating on 10 routes, supported by government funding for infrastructure. Work is also underway on fuel alternatives such as isobutanol and bio-bitumen.
He also drew attention to improvements in road infrastructure, noting that India now has the second-largest road network worldwide. Faster travel times on key routes and upcoming projects such as the Chennai–Bengaluru expressway and the Bengaluru Ring Road were cited as examples of ongoing expansion.
Sustainability measures are playing a bigger role in construction, with waste from the Ghazipur landfill being used in road building and bio-bitumen made from rice straw undergoing trials to curb stubble burning.
Gadkari called for global partnerships in areas including precast road construction, tunnel engineering and hydrogen-based transport systems, while stressing the need for innovation and technology collaboration to achieve India’s long-term targets.
Last week, Gadkari urged the Indian automobile industry to offer greater incentives to customers who scrap old vehicles while purchasing new ones. While speaking at the annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Gadkari said such measures would create a “win-win” scenario, benefiting both the industry and the government.
He highlighted that scrappage not only boosts demand for new vehicles but also supports the domestic availability of key metals such as steel, aluminium, platinum, and palladium, which are otherwise imported.
