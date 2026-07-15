India To Ban Import of Goods Made Using Forced Labour Amid US Probe

New Delhi: India has prohibited the ​import of goods produced using forced ‌labour, the trade ministry said on Tuesday, in a move that could help avert new tariffs from a probe by the ​United States.

The Asian nation is one ​of the several countries facing proposed new ⁠U.S. trade tariffs of up to 12.5% ​over allegations they failed to prohibit import of ​goods produced with forced labor.

The ministry's notification, dated Monday, said it empowers "the central government to prohibit, by notification, the ​import of goods produced or manufactured, wholly ​or in part, through the use of forced labour".

India's foreign ‌trade ⁠body will investigate whether imported goods were made using forced labour and, if evidence is found, recommend that the government ban imports of ​those products ​after consultations, ⁠according to the notification.

Advertisement

The notification will come into force after 30 ​days.

Like most countries, the bulk of ​goods ⁠from India currently face a 10% U.S. tariff. But Washington is expected to introduce steeper tariffs ⁠through ​two separate probes into forced ​labour and excess industrial capacity.