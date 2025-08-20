India to Launch First Homegrown Chips by End-2025, AI Push Also Gains Ground

India is preparing to roll out its first-ever “Made in India” semiconductor chips by December 2025, a big step toward reducing reliance on foreign technology. Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada said this will mark the beginning of India’s journey as a chip producer for the world.



The government has launched the Semicon India programme, worth Rs 76,000 crore, to support companies building chip and display manufacturing facilities. Under this scheme, firms can receive up to 50% financial support for setting up semiconductor plants, display fabs, or chip testing and packaging units.



So far, 10 major projects worth Rs 1.6 lakh crore have been approved in states including Gujarat, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. These factories are expected to begin production in the next one to five years and create around 29,000 direct jobs.



To strengthen the sector, India has signed partnerships with the US, European Union, Japan, and Singapore. Since chip-making requires highly skilled workers, new courses in VLSI design and chip manufacturing have been introduced by the AICTE to train engineers.