Ashwini Vaishnaw Reveals Inside Story On How India Once Lost Out On Semiconductors

In a significant revelation, Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, claimed that the Congress government repeatedly blocked the establishment of semiconductor plants in India.

In a post on X, Vaishnaw wrote, "Fairchild founder Robert Noyce came to Bharat in 1964. The license-permit raj of Congress did not allow setting up a semiconductor plant. He went to Hong Kong and then founded Intel. The rest is history."

"Intel once again tried to set up a semiconductor unit in Bharat in 2005-06. Once again, it was not allowed due to the policy paralysis of the UPA regime," he added.

He also highlighted the progress made by the Modi government in the semiconductor sector.

"The Semiconductor Laboratory in Mohali operates at a lab scale," he said.

Providing further details, he stated, "A commercial scale silicon fab works at 20,000-40,000 wafer-starts per month. We are building a silicon fab at 50,000 wafer-starts per month capacity. Six semiconductor units (one fab and five ATMP) are at different stages of planning, construction and execution. Four more (one silicon carbide fab and three ATMP including most advanced packaging unit) approved last week. Entire ecosystem - Design, Fabrication, Packaging, equipment, chemicals, gases - taking shape in Bharat."

Expressing pride in India’s semiconductor industry, the Union Minister said, "Two of the largest equipment manufacturers, Applied Materials and Lam Research, are setting up their design, production, and validation facilities in Bharat."

He also questioned the Congress government’s reluctance to develop the semiconductor industry despite the availability of resources.

"Why didn’t Congress develop the semiconductor industry in Bharat despite our country having the requisite talent?" he asked.

He tagged Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in the post.

Ramesh had previously criticized the Prime Minister’s speech on semiconductors at the Red Fort, calling the Prime Minister "a pathological liar."

In his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "When we speak of different aspects of technology, I draw your attention to semiconductors as an example. I am not at the Red Fort to criticize any government; I do not want to do that. But the youth of the country should know about it. Work on semiconductors began 50–60 years ago in our country. The idea of a semiconductor factory was proposed 50–60 years ago. You would be surprised to know that the idea of semiconductors was killed in the womb 50–60 years ago. We lost 50–60 years."

Reacting to the Prime Minister’s speech, Ramesh, in a post on X, stated, "One more example of what a pathological liar Mr. Modi is. Semiconductor Complex Ltd., established in Chandigarh, began operations in 1983."