India To Lower Tariffs On Certain Goods? Trump Indicates Post JD Vance's India Visit

The United States President Donald Trump has indicated that he has received confirmation suggesting that India intends to lower tariffs on certain goods.

Amidst ongoing bilateral trade talks between India and the United States, Trump's remarks came after Vice President JD Vance, during his visit to Jaipur, said that India and US have finalised their terms for trade negotiations.

"I understand that India will reduce tariffs," Trump stated while speaking to reporters. However, any more details regarding specific products, timing, or confirmation were not provided by the US President.

This will be followed by trade discussions between the two nations.

Bilateral Trade Negotiations

Two of the largest US trading partnerships that the Trump administration is targeting for negotiations to lower the US trade deficit are India and China.

The officials of the two nations have started negotiating a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) in Washington from Wednesday.

In the three-day meetings are the first in-person exchanges according to the terms of reference agreed upon with 19 chapters involving tariffs, non-tariffs, and facilitation of customs.

This pact will no0t only give opportunities to employees, farmers, and businessmen and women from the two nations but also provide them access to US products in marketplaces abroad, the US Trade Representative said.

Reciprocal Trade Talks Receive Green Signal

India and the United States are making strides towards a new Bilateral Trade Agreement after the announcement of the finalised Terms of Reference (ToR) for the deal, the Office of US Trade Representatives, Ambassador Greer said.