Persistent Systems Q4 Results 2025: IT Firm Declares Final Dividend Of Rs 15

IT major Persistent Systems announced its results for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 and declared a final dividend of Rs 15.

Persistent Systems Q4 Results

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 395.76 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4), which marks a 25.5% rise from the Rs 315.32 crore net profit reported in Q4 FY24.

The IT major's revenue from operations rose over 25% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,242 crore in Q4 FY25.

Persistent Systems Announces Final Dividend

The firm also announced a final dividend of Rs 15 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. However, the record date to determine shareholder eligibility has not been set yet and it will be announced later, the exchange filing said.

This year the company has therefore paid a total dividend of Rs 35. The firm also said that this move was planned to acknowledge its 35th anniversary.

Sandeep Kalra, CEO and Executive Director of Persistent said, "We are proud to have delivered our 20th sequential quarter of revenue growth, with an EBIT margin of 15.6%...Despite the uncertain macroeconomic environment, our consistent performance reflects the trust of our clients, enduring strength of our capabilities, and operational discipline."

The firm is also optimistic about "sustaining progress to reach $2 billion in annual revenue by FY27."

The total contract value (TCV) of the firm was reported at $517.5 million and annual contract value (ACV) was at $350.2 million for the fourth quarter of FY25.

Persistent Systems Share Price Today