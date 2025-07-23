India to Resume Tourist Visas for Chinese Nationals from July 24 as Ties Thaw

Updated 23 July 2025 at 16:15 IST
India will begin issuing tourist visas to Chinese citizens starting July 24, the Indian Embassy in Beijing confirmed, according to Reuters. The move signals a step forward in normalising ties that have remained tense since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.
Earlier this year, both sides agreed in principle to resume direct flights, restart visa services, and allow Indian pilgrims to visit Kailash Mansarovar—key measures aimed at repairing diplomatic and people-to-people relations.
India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri travelled to Beijing earlier this year, signalling high-level engagement. The visit followed an agreement between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in Kazan in October 2023.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Misri and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong conducted a comprehensive review of bilateral ties. Both countries agreed to restart the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in summer 2025 and reconvene the Expert Level Mechanism to discuss river data sharing and transboundary cooperation, reported Reuters.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met President Xi Jinping in Beijing during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) ministerial meeting. In separate talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Jaishankar stressed the importance of long-term solutions.
“We must address border concerns, ease trade restrictions, and resume people-to-people exchanges,” Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter), adding that mutual respect and sensitivity are key to building stronger ties.
Tensions between India and China have persisted since the Ladakh standoff began in 2020, despite disengagement at key flashpoints. Currently, around 50,000 to 60,000 troops remain stationed on each side along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.
The Modi-Xi meeting in Kazan, which came soon after a disengagement plan for Depsang and Demchok was firmed up, was seen as a breakthrough. Both leaders reportedly agreed on steering the relationship towards “improvement and development.”
Published 23 July 2025 at 16:15 IST