India-UK FTA Deal: UK Tariffs on Goods to India Set To Reduce from 15% to Just 3%: UK Statement

The highly anticipated India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is set to slash average tariffs on UK goods entering India from a hefty 15% down to just 3%. The dramatic shift, announced by the British government ahead of a high-profile signing ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer, promises windfalls for businesses, consumers, and workers on both sides.



Here are a few important points to know:

Tariff Shock: Average tariffs on UK goods going to India drop from 15% to just 3%.



Whisky Bonanza: British whisky to see duties halved from 150% to 75% immediately, heading to 40% in ten years—giving the UK a killer export advantage.



Export Explosion: UK exports to India are projected to rise nearly 60% long-term—a potential £15.7 billion increase.



Jobs and Wages Surge: Over 2,200 new UK jobs, with British worker wages collectively rising by £2.2 billion per year.



Massive Investment: Nearly £6 billion in new investment and export wins welcomed.



Sectors Set to Soar: Aerospace, tech, advanced manufacturing, luxury goods, textiles, leather, footwear, gems, and more all primed for a boom.



Blockbuster Benefits

British businesses, from soft drinks to cars and cosmetics to medical devices, will find new opportunities in India’s fast-growing market. Whisky producers are big winners, with tariffs slashed immediately and further phased down, leaving international rivals in the dust.



Meanwhile, India will enjoy near-total tariff elimination on 99% of goods, benefiting vital sectors like textiles, engineering, sports goods, marine exports, and gems.



Big Deals Already Rolling



Airbus & Rolls-Royce: Set to deliver aircraft—over half powered by UK engines—to Indian airlines, marking £5 billion in new contracts.

New Business Wins: 26 British companies have already landed deals in India, with more in the pipeline.



Future Impact