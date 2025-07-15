India-US $500 Billion Trade Goal: High-Stakes Talks Heat Up as Deadline Looms



“Our team is back in the US for the fifth round of negotiations. The agreement is progressing as per the terms of reference decided between the two countries,” officials told ANI.



Negotiators from India’s Commerce and Industry Ministry are in Washington DC, for four days of critical discussions. Rajesh Aggarwal, chief negotiator and special secretary in the ministry, will participate in high-level sessions aimed at ironing out remaining differences.



So far, five negotiation rounds have taken place since March, alternating between India and the US. Officials highlighted the structured process: the US team visited India for the first round, with subsequent rounds held during India’s visits to Washington in April, May, and June.



Despite tariff threats and global uncertainty, sources said no new US tariffs targeting India have yet been implemented—except in the case of China. They noted that India’s competitive export position remains stable for now, although differential tariffs, if imposed, could have sector-specific effects.



“India’s export performance is improving despite the uncertainty, indicating our policies are having a positive impact,” officials added.



Negotiators remain cautious as politically sensitive sectors like agriculture and dairy pose challenges. But the ambitious $500 billion trade target has added urgency to sealing the deal, with both sides under pressure to deliver results.

This week’s round of talks is seen as critical for bridging gaps before the fall deadline for the first tranche of the deal, and for avoiding any tariff escalation that could disrupt India’s export growth.



As negotiations heat up, industry leaders and policymakers are watching closely to see whether India and the US can overcome differences to unlock new opportunities for trade, investment, and technology partnerships.



