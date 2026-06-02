Indian and United States trade negotiators are racing against the clock to seal a highly anticipated interim trade deal. The agreement promises to reset economic ties between the world’s two largest democracies. However, the final lap of the negotiations has hit a rough patch.

A broad framework is ready. Yet, a final signature is stuck due to three critical policy disputes. Negotiators on both sides are working double shifts, but bridging the final gaps is proving tough.

Agriculture

The first major hurdle involves agricultural market access. Washington wants India to slash high import tariffs on American farm products. This list includes dairy, poultry, and premium nuts like almonds and walnuts.

New Delhi is fiercely resisting this push. The Indian government wants to protect its domestic farming community from cheap foreign imports. Millions of local livelihoods depend directly on agricultural pricing stability. While India has offered limited concessions, the US is holding out for deeper cuts before opening up its own markets.

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Digital Data

Digital trade and data protection form the second big roadblock. The United States has raised strong objections to India's strict data localization mandates. These rules force global tech giants to store Indian user data exclusively within national borders.

American tech corporations argue these laws increase operating costs and hurt digital innovation. On the other hand, New Delhi views data localization as a non-negotiable issue tied to national security and digital sovereignty. Finding a middle path that satisfies both US tech interests and Indian security laws remains a massive challenge.

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Intellectual Property

The third and final bottleneck centers on intellectual property rights (IPR). Washington is pushing New Delhi to adopt more stringent patent protections. US pharmaceutical firms claim that loose regulations restrict their entry into the massive Indian healthcare market.

India is known globally as the pharmacy of the world due to its low-cost generic drugs. Indian negotiators are clear that any trade agreement must not hurt the domestic generic medicine industry. New Delhi maintains that affordable healthcare access for its citizens will not be compromised for commercial gain.