'India-US Trade Deal Is '99% Done': US Ambassador Sergio Gor On 'Father Of All Deals'

India and the United States are inching closer to signing an interim trade agreement declared US Ambassador Sergio Gor, while adding that both countries are a single percentage away from inking their deal.

'Father Of Deals' Set To Be Inked Sooner Than You Think

Addressing a gathering at the Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi, the US Ambassador Gor confirmed that an Indian delegation had travelled to Washington last week to iron out differences and that an US delegation is slated to shortly arrive in New Delhi to conclude deliberations.

"Our current interim trade agreement is on the table for us to finalise and that will unlock prosperity for both of our countries. Just last week, India had sent a team to Washington DC to finalise the last one per cent of that trade deal," he said.

Advertisement

"Next week, we will welcome a US delegation here to continue those talks. We fully expect that the trade deal will be signed over the next few weeks and months," he noted.

The foundation for the interim arrangement was laid in February, when New Delhi and Washington released a joint statement agreeing on a framework for a mutually beneficial trade pact.

Advertisement

Further, he voiced that the trade goods and services between the both nations had surpassed the $220 billion mark in the last two decades.

"Today, the US is one of India's largest trading partners, and India is among the top trading partners of the US. Importantly, this growth is increasingly driven by innovation, investment and high value sectors, from digital trade and advanced manufacturing to energy and emerging technologies," he said

"Our investment in trade expansion offers transformative potential. President Trump's goal is to facilitate bilateral trade in a way that creates unprecedented opportunities for American businesses and workers," he said.

"India's growing economy and significant infrastructure needs align well with American expertise in energy, aviation, R&D, advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure," he added.

Meanwhile, under the TRUST framework introduced by the US President Donald Trump at the outset of his second term, is expected to anchor bilateral engagement in the strategic technologies reshaping geopolitics.