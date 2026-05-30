Power Shock For UP Consumers: Electricity Bills To Rise 10% From June As UPPCL Imposes Fuel Surcharge

Amid elevated fuel prices and rising inflation concerns, electricity prices may increase by 10% for people residing in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Electricity bills may increase by 10% in the month of June due to surcharge on increased fuel prices, as per instructions of the Government of India and the information of the Regulatory Commission.

"Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS) calculated for the month of March, 2026 as per regulation is to be charged in the month of June, 2026. FPPAS chargeable is 10% for the month of March, 2026 to be charged in the month of June, 2026. I have been directed to request you to implement the sarite for all categories of consumers as per provision of the regulation," as per an official UP Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) release.

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Electricity bill set to get costlier in Uttar Pradesh after the central government gave nod 10% in Uttar Pradesh.

This comes after complaints linked to power cuts and supply shortages amid the summer season were registered across Uttar Pradesh.

Under the fresh billing structure, households, commercial establishments and other categories of consumers will witness an increase in their monthly electricity expenditure. The exact impact will vary depending on the level of consumption and the applicable tariff category.

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Chairman, State Electricity Consumers Council, Awadhesh Kumar Verma said. “On one hand, consumers across the state are sweating it out and are not getting adequate electricity supply. On top of that, a 10% increase has been imposed, which is completely unfair... We will urge the government to intervene in this matter.”

Consumer groups have expressed concern over the additional burden, arguing that people are already grappling with rising living costs. Many consumers have also questioned the timing of the hike, citing frequent complaints regarding power supply disruptions in several districts.

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation has defended the decision, stating that the surcharge is being imposed in accordance with regulatory provisions and is aimed at ensuring the financial sustainability of power distribution operations.