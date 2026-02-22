Updated 22 February 2026 at 16:55 IST
India-US Trade Deal Meet Postponed After Trump Hikes Global Tariff Rates: Report
India and the United States of America are rescheduling the meeting of chief negotiators over the interim trade deal after President Donald Trump hiked global tariffs to 15%, just a day after imposing 10 % tariffs on all imports, reports said.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
New Delhi: India and the United States of America are rescheduling the meeting of chief negotiators over the interim trade deal after President Donald Trump hiked global tariffs to 15%, just a day after imposing 10 % tariffs on all imports, reports said.
The tariff hike came a day after the US Supreme Court ruled that the President has no authority to impose tariffs on countries by using emergency powers under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). Trump claimed that the decision to increase the tariff rate is based on a detailed and thorough review of the "ridiculous" ruling of the court. In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump said the tariffs aim to make America great again.
Justifying the imposition of the tariffs, Trump claimed that several countries have been “ripping” the US off for decades without retribution.
Advertisement
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 22 February 2026 at 16:28 IST