India-US Trade Deal Meet Postponed After Trump Hikes Global Tariff Rates: Report

New Delhi : India and the United States of America are rescheduling the meeting of chief negotiators over the interim trade deal after President Donald Trump hiked global tariffs to 15%, just a day after imposing 10 % tariffs on all imports, reports said.

The tariff hike came a day after the US Supreme Court ruled that the President has no authority to impose tariffs on countries by using emergency powers under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). Trump claimed that the decision to increase the tariff rate is based on a detailed and thorough review of the "ridiculous" ruling of the court. In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump said the tariffs aim to make America great again.