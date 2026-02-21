Updated 21 February 2026 at 22:44 IST
BREAKING: Trump Raises Global Tariffs From 10% To 15% A Day After Supreme Court's Ruling
US President Donald Trump raised global tariffs from 10% to 15% on Saturday, a day after the US Supreme Court ruled that he had no authority to impose tariffs on countries using emergency powers under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).
Washington D.C.: US President Donald Trump on Saturday raised tariffs from 10% to 15% on imports from all countries. This comes a day after the US Supreme Court ruled that the President has no authority to impose tariffs on countries using emergency powers under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).
Trump claimed that the decision to increase the tariff rate is based on a detailed and thorough review of the "ridiculous" ruling of the court. In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump said the tariffs aim to make America great again.
Based on a thorough, detailed, and complete review of the ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on Tariffs issued yesterday, after MANY months of contemplation, by the United States Supreme Court, please let this statement serve to represent that I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been “ripping” the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level. During the next short number of months, the Trump Administration will determine and issue the new and legally permissible Tariffs, which will continue our extraordinarily successful process of Making America Great Again - GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter.
Yesterday, the US Supreme Court concluded that Trump exceeded his authority in imposing sweeping tariffs by invoking IEEPA in April 2025. Noting that IEEPA is reserved only for national emergencies, the court stated that IEEPA does not authorise the US President to impose tariffs. Soon after the SC's ruling, Trump on Friday had imposed a global tariff of 10% on all imports, in addition to any existing tariffs.
Expressing his fury over the SC ruling, Trump said he was “absolutely ashamed” of the judges who ruled against the emergency tariffs. He branded the judges “lapdogs”, who are “disloyal to our Constitution".
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 21 February 2026 at 21:52 IST