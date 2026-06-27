'We Are 99% There': US Envoy Gor on India-US Trade Pact; Says H-1B Not Targeting Indians

India and the United States are on the verge of signing a major trade agreement, with negotiators now working to clear the final one percent of the deal, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor revealed.

The upcoming pact follows intensive face-to-face talks between high-level trade teams in New Delhi and looks to secure a massive trade goal to push bilateral commerce past $500 billion by 2030.

"We are 99% there, the last 1% we are working on," Ambassador Gor stated, describing the trade deal's progress as being on an "incredible trajectory." He added that the agreement will be a clear win-win situation that unlocks major economic growth for both democratic nations.

Visa Updates Not Targeting India

Addressing growing worries in India's technology sector over changes to the US immigration process, Gor clarified that updates to the H-1B visa scheduling system are designed to smooth out backlogs and are "not targeted at India."

Advertisement

Instead, the US embassy noted that the focus remains on prioritizing high-value business professionals and strengthening economic exchange under a newly launched visa scheduling system.

Gor emphasized that the personal chemistry between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump remains the ultimate anchor of the relationship. He noted that both leaders "think alike" and view the two nations as natural partners with limitless potential.

Advertisement

Venezuela Oil

The trade push comes alongside strategic cooperation on global energy security. With the ongoing crisis in West Asia threatening global oil supplies, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio strongly backed India’s right to diversify its energy imports.

Rubio pointed out that the US is actively working to help boost heavy crude oil production in Venezuela. He explicitly flagged India as a key player capable of steadying the global marketplace due to its advanced domestic infrastructure.

"India is one of the few countries in the world with the ability to refine the heavy crude that Venezuela produces. So I think that's a thing we look to facilitate as well," Rubio said, adding that Washington wants to offer real solutions as India builds a resilient supply chain away from volatile regions.

The fast-moving trade discussions signal a major comeback for the deal. Earlier iterations faced severe setbacks after legal challenges in US courts disrupted initial tariff agreements.

To bridge those gaps, India has agreed to open up market access for specific US industrial and agricultural products, while in return, Washington is working to protect Indian exports from blanket commercial penalties.