India Wholesale Inflation Surges to Record 8.3% in April as Fuel and Power Costs Jump 24.71%

India’s wholesale inflation hit a boiling point in April 2026, surging to 8.3% annually. This marks the highest level in the current series, fueled primarily by a historic spike in energy and manufacturing costs.

Data released on Thursday showed an escalation from the 3.88% recorded in March 2026. On a month-over-month basis, wholesale prices rose by a staggering 3.86%, signaling an immediate and sharp increase in producer-level expenses.

Fuel Shock

The primary driver of this surge is the Fuel and Power segment, which saw inflation skyrocket to 24.71% in April. This is a massive jump compared to the marginal 1.05% recorded just a month earlier in March.

Global supply disruptions have pushed prices for mineral oils, crude petroleum, and natural gas to unsustainable levels. This energy crunch is now acting as the lead weight on the Indian economy, driving up costs for transport and electricity across the board.

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The Manufactured Products category, which carries a massive 64.23% weightage in the WPI basket, saw widespread price hikes. Factories are no longer able to absorb high input costs. Inflation for basic metals surged by 11.2% as global supply chains for steel and aluminum remain constricted. Prices rose by 7.45%, hitting the pharmaceutical and plastic industries.

Textiles faced a 5.12% increase, driven by rising cotton and synthetic fiber costs.

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WPI Food Index

The Food Index rose to 2.31% in April from 1.85% in March. While it looks low compared to fuel, the Month-on-Month (MoM) momentum is the real worry.

Vegetables recorded a monthly jump of 4.5% due to unseasonal heat affecting crop yields.