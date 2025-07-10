India Zooms Past China, Israel on US Richest Immigrants List - This Indian Billionaire Steals The Spotlight

In 2025, the overall tally of immigrant billionaires that now live in the United States is 125, hailing from 43 nations. One of most pertinent finding as per the latest Forbes list was that India had surpassed China and Israel as the top country with self-made billionaires with the south Asian nation boasting of 12, while China and Israel were tied next with 11 each.

The latest Indian additions to this high-profile list were Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella.

Meanwhile, the Indian immigrant that made a breakthrough by consolidating his rank among the top ten was Jay Chaudhry at eighth position with a USD 17.9 billion fortune.

He founded cybersecurity firm Zscaler in 2008, which went public in 2018. Chaudhry and his family own about 40 per cent of the company. Raised in a Himalayan village without basic utilities, he moved to the US for graduate studies in 1980. His success reflects the new dominance of Indian-born entrepreneurs among America’s wealthiest immigrants.

However, the richest immigrant position was still dominated by Elon Musk, who born in South Africa, and currently boasts of a net worth totalling USD 393.1 billion. While his Tesla compensation plan was voided in court, Musk’s wealth still overshadows all others on the immigrant list.

Google’s Cofounder Sergey Brin, who shifted base from Russia to the United States, ranks second among immigrant billionaires at USD 139.7 billion.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, born in Taiwan, ranks third with USD 137.9 billion. Sent to the US at age nine during the time period of Thailand’s unrest, he built Nvidia into an artificial intelligence (AI) hardware major.