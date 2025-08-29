Indian Economy Soars : GDP Growth Hits 7.8% in Q1 2025-26

India’s economy is off to a strong start, with the latest data from the National Statistics Office (NSO) showing a robust 7.8% growth in real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter (April-June) of the 2025-26 financial year. This marks a significant acceleration from the 6.5% growth recorded in the same quarter last year.

The country's nominal GDP also saw healthy growth, rising by 8.8% in the quarter.

Sectoral Performance

Agriculture and Allied Sectors saw a positive turnaround, with real Gross Value Added (GVA) growth jumping to 3.7%, a notable improvement from the 1.5% growth in Q1 of the last fiscal year.



The Secondary Sectors were a major growth engine, with both Manufacturing and Construction registering strong real growth rates of 7.7% and 7.6%, respectively.



The Tertiary Sector (services) led the charge with a substantial growth rate of 9.3%, outpacing the 6.8% growth from the previous year's Q1.



However, not all sectors performed equally well. Mining & Quarrying saw a decline of -3.1%, while Electricity, Gas, Water Supply and Other Utility Services saw a moderate real growth of just 0.5%.

Expenditure Components Reflect Strong Demand

The expenditure side of the economy also showed positive trends, highlighting both government spending and private investment.

Government Final Consumption Expenditure (GFCE) bounced back strongly, with a 9.7% growth in nominal terms, a significant increase from the 4.0% growth in the same period last year.



Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF), a key indicator of investment, grew by 7.8% at constant prices, showing continued confidence in the economy.



Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE), a measure of household spending, grew at 7.0%. While still strong, this was a slight moderation from the 8.3% growth seen in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.