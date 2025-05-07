Indian Embassy Schools Global Times for Spreading Disinformation on Military Strikes

The Indian Embassy in Beijing has publicly reprimanded China’s state-run tabloid Global Times for disseminating unverified information related to India's recent military operation targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. The Embassy accused the news outlet of failing to fact-check social media content and amplifying disinformation originating from pro-Pakistan sources.

In a strongly worded message posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Embassy wrote:

“(1/n) Dear @globaltimesnews, we would recommend you verify your facts and cross-examine your sources before pushing out this kind of disinformation.”

The statement was part of a multi-post thread clarifying India's position and expressing concern over misleading reports linked to #OperationSindoor, the codename for India’s recent cross-border counter-terrorism strike.

“(2/n) Several pro-Pakistan handles are spreading baseless claims in the context of #OperationSindoor, attempting to mislead the public. When media outlets share such information without verifying sources, it reflects a serious lapse in responsibility and journalistic ethics,” the Embassy added.

Old Images, False Claims

The controversy was triggered by a social media post suggesting that a Pakistani fighter jet had shot down an Indian Rafale aircraft near Bahawalpur. This claim, which was reportedly shared and echoed by Global Times, was swiftly debunked by India's Press Information Bureau (PIB) through its official fact-check handle.

The PIB clarified that the image being circulated alongside the claim was not recent and had no connection to the current military operation.

“Beware of old images shared by pro-Pakistan handles in the present context!” the PIB stated. “An old image showing a crashed aircraft is being circulated with the claim that Pakistan recently shot down an Indian Rafale jet near Bahawalpur during the ongoing #OperationSindoor. This image is from an earlier incident involving an IAF MiG-21 fighter jet that crashed in Punjab’s Moga district in 2021.”

Rising concerns over media accountability

Global Times, known for its nationalistic editorial stance and alignment with Beijing’s geopolitical messaging, has often been at the centre of controversies involving China’s strategic adversaries.

The Indian Embassy's public rebuke also reflects the government’s increasing emphasis on combating disinformation, especially in the context of military operations.

Operation Sindoor

Under Operation Sindoor, Indian defense sources have confirmed that the operation targeted terrorist launchpads and infrastructure across the Line of Control (LoC), following credible intelligence inputs of planned infiltrations and attacks on Indian soil. The cross-border strikes are seen as part of India’s continuing policy of “zero tolerance” toward terrorism emanating from Pakistani territory.