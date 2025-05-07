Indian Army Chief to Provide Comprehensive Briefing on Operation Sindoor Later Today

India Strikes Pakistan: India has launched a mammoth anti-terror ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’ in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), targeting at least 9 terror sites, to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack. The Defence Ministry has announced a "detailed briefing on 'OPERATION SINDOOR'" scheduled for later today, which will provide comprehensive information about the military action targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK. The briefing is expected to cover the operation's planning, execution, specific targets, and strategic objectives following this morning's strikes on nine terrorist sites. Officials will likely elaborate on India's "considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution" and the non-escalatory nature of the operation. The briefing comes amid ongoing tensions, with Pakistan already violating the ceasefire agreement by firing artillery in the Poonch-Rajauri area.