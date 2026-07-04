Indian Gaming Hardware Startup Opens Waitlist for Handheld Device

New Delhi: Indian gaming hardware company ARC has officially opened a waitlist for its first handheld gaming device. The registration process allows users to receive product updates, launch announcements, and priority purchase opportunities leading up to the device's official release.

The company stated that this development aims to address gaps in the Indian market, where access to premium handheld gaming hardware has historically been limited by high costs and a focus on global rather than domestic consumers.

According to co-founder Jobin Joseph, the waitlist is intended to involve gamers in the development process by placing their feedback at the center of the platform.

Jobin

Beyond the hardware, ARC is developing an integrated ecosystem that includes a proprietary operating system, software services, and a community-led platform.

Advertisement

Co-founder Kaustubh K. Jadhav noted that the company intends to collaborate with early adopters, creators, and developers to refine the user experience prior to the launch.

ARC founders

As the company prepares for its market entry, it plans to provide waitlisted users with development insights and updates. Registrations for the waitlist are currently open on the company's website.