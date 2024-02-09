Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 20:53 IST

Indian Hotels signs 60-year licensing pact for Ginger Hotel at Goa airport

The pact was signed between GMR Goa International Airport and Roots Corporation.

Business Desk
Candolim beach in Goa
Candolim beach in Goa | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Hospitality leasing deal: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), a key hospitality player has announced that a sub-license agreement for a 300-key Ginger Hotel at Manohar International Airport (MOPA) in Goa has been signed.

The sub-license agreement panning across 60 years, was signed between GMR Goa International Airport (GGIAL) and Roots Corporation (RCL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of IHCL. The property is slated to open in 2027, the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

“With the rapidly growing country's airport infrastructure, the signing of a Ginger at the new Manohar International Airport, Goa, is in line with our growth plan of being present across key transit hubs,” said the statement. 

"This will be the third large format Ginger hotel at an international airport after Mumbai and Bengaluru, catering to the growing demand that these nodal centres generate," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said.

Advertisement

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 15 hotels in Goa, including four under development. 

(With PTI inputs) 

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 20:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

4 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

4 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

8 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

8 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement