Indian Hotels signs 60-year licensing pact for Ginger Hotel at Goa airport

Advertisement

Hospitality leasing deal: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), a key hospitality player has announced that a sub-license agreement for a 300-key Ginger Hotel at Manohar International Airport (MOPA) in Goa has been signed.

The sub-license agreement panning across 60 years, was signed between GMR Goa International Airport (GGIAL) and Roots Corporation (RCL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of IHCL. The property is slated to open in 2027, the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

“With the rapidly growing country's airport infrastructure, the signing of a Ginger at the new Manohar International Airport, Goa, is in line with our growth plan of being present across key transit hubs,” said the statement.

"This will be the third large format Ginger hotel at an international airport after Mumbai and Bengaluru, catering to the growing demand that these nodal centres generate," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said.

Advertisement

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 15 hotels in Goa, including four under development.

(With PTI inputs)