Indian Markets Slide as US-Iran Crisis Reignites

Indian equities have taken a steep hit after the US-Iran crisis flared up again, with President Trump declaring that the ceasefire with Iran was over. As of this writing, the Nifty 50 is trading at 23,882.85, down 515.85 points or 2.11%, while the BSE Sensex has slipped to 25,012.97, a fall of 1,711 points or 2.19%.

The sell-off has been broad-based, with all sectors trading in the red. Auto, FMCG, and oil and gas have been the worst hit, each declining more than 2%.

What's driving the fall

1. Renewed US-Iran tensions

The U.S. military struck Iran early Wednesday after accusing Tehran of attacking three ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran reportedly retaliated with strikes on Bahrain and Kuwait, according to AP.

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2. Surging crude oil prices

Oil prices spiked nearly 6% on Wednesday after President Trump declared the interim agreement with Iran "over," even as he indicated talks would continue.

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Trump's remarks came in the wake of U.S. strikes on Iran, launched in response to attacks on three ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude surged 5.6% to cross $78 a barrel, while U.S. benchmark crude jumped 5.8% to $74.55 a barrel.

Speaking on the sidelines of the two-day NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Trump said, "For me, I think it's over," when asked about the ceasefire's status, adding, "It's just a waste of time dealing with them."

3. Spike in India VIX

The fear gauge, India VIX, jumped to 27% , signalling renewed uncertainty among investors.

The bottom line

With crude oil prices climbing on fresh supply-disruption fears and volatility indices flashing caution, Indian markets are likely to stay under pressure until there's more clarity on whether the US-Iran ceasefire can be restored.