Indian Mutual Fund Inflows Moderate in August 2025 Amid Global Volatility, Equity and Thematic Funds Lead Growth

After months of robust growth, the Indian mutual fund industry experienced a slight slowdown in August 2025, according to ICRA Analytics. Average Assets Under Management (AAUM) dipped by 0.38% to Rs. 76.71 lakh crore, down from July’s record peak, signaling a cautious pause in investor activity.

Despite this moderation, equity and thematic funds continued to attract significant interest. Open-ended equity mutual funds recorded net inflows of Rs. 33,430 crore, a 22% decline from July’s Rs. 42,702 crore. The moderation was attributed to profit booking and cautious sentiment driven by global market volatility. Notably, this marked the 54th consecutive month of positive equity flows, highlighting sustained retail participation.

Flexi-cap funds led inflows with Rs. 7,679 crore, followed by mid-cap (Rs. 5,331 crore) and small-cap funds (Rs. 4,993 crore), reflecting investor preference for diversified portfolios with higher exposure to growth segments. Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) remained a stable pillar, with retail investors continuing consistent monthly contributions, buoyed by optimism over India’s economic reforms and attractive entry points created by market corrections.

In contrast, debt funds faced net outflows of Rs. 7,980 crore, a reversal from July’s Rs. 1.06 lakh crore inflow, with liquid funds witnessing a sharp pullback of Rs. 13,350 crore. Hybrid funds also saw reduced traction, with inflows declining to Rs. 15,293 crore from Rs. 20,879 crore, while arbitrage and multi-asset allocation funds maintained steady inflows. Gold ETFs stood out with a 74% jump in inflows to Rs. 2,190 crore, marking the highest in seven months.

The month also saw a flurry of New Fund Offers (NFOs), particularly index-based and multi-asset funds, reflecting growing investor interest in passive, thematic, and diversified strategies. Eleven NFOs were launched in the index fund category, catering to evolving portfolio preferences.