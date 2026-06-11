Shares of India’s state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) tumbled on Thursday as global crude prices surged following Iran’s declaration that the Strait of Hormuz is closed to all maritime traffic.

The escalating conflict in the Middle East has rattled investor confidence, as the world’s most vital energy chokepoint—which typically carries one-fifth of global oil shipments—faces a total blockade. Brent crude futures jumped 2.47% to trade at $95.40 per barrel at mid-day, putting immense pressure on India’s import-dependent energy sector.

Domestic Stocks

Indian energy equities mirrored the global sell-off, driven by fears that sustained high crude prices will erode profit margins and fuel inflation. As of 12:05 PM IST, major OMCs were recording sharp losses:

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL): Down 2.83% to ₹363.80.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL): Fell 1.94% to ₹134.23.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL): Traded 1.39% lower at ₹284.00.

The sell-off reflects a wider defensive move by institutional investors who fear that the logistics bottleneck will force refiners to absorb higher costs if the government delays retail fuel price hikes to contain headline inflation.

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Geopolitical Friction

The closure of the Strait follows fresh U.S. military strikes on multiple targets within Iran, a direct escalation that has left global markets in a state of high alert. While the U.S. military claims some commercial transit continues, Iranian authorities have warned that any vessel attempting to pass will face military action.

The duration of the closure remains the primary variable for market stability. With U.S. inventories falling by 7.2 million barrels last week, according to the latest EIA data, the global buffer against such a supply shock is increasingly thin.