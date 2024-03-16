×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 20:54 IST

Indian patent office grants 1 lakh patents in last one year

Training on Intellectual Property was given to 24 lakh youth, especially students and teachers across 7,000 institutions.

Reported by: Business Desk
The deadline for income tax proof submission for the financial year 2023-2024 is March 31
IPR | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Intellectual Property Right: In a boost to the Intellectual Property (IP) ecosystem, the Indian patent office has granted more than one lakh patents during the past one year, as per an official statement. “The Patent Rules, 2024 has been officially notified, marking a significant milestone in the journey towards fostering innovation and economic development,” said the statement.

As per the statement, there has been a notable surge in registrations of Geographical Indication (GI), showcasing a threefold increase compared to the previous year. Notably, several handmade products and farm yields in India have secured GI registrations on a fast-track mode during the last few years. There are 573 GIs presently registered in India.

Advertisement

As per the official statement, the rules notified for IP introduce several provisions aimed at simplifying the process of obtaining and managing patents, thereby facilitating a conducive environment for inventors and creators. 
The boost to innovation is aimed at accelerating the economic development of the nation through science and technology to fulfill the Viksit Bharat Sankalp.

“The Government is committed to enhancing the IP ecosystem and administration in the country. Every six minutes one technology is seeking IP protection in India. In 2023, an all-time high of 90,300 patent applications were received,” said the statement. “Patent office granted over one lakh Patents in the last one year from March 15, 2023 to March 14, 2024). Every working day, 250 patents were granted,” the statement added.

Advertisement

Geographical Indications

There has been a notable surge in Geographical Indication (GI) registrations, demonstrating a threefold increase compared to the previous year. At present , 573 GIs are registered in India. In 2023-24, 98 new GIs have been registered and another 62 will be registered by 31st March 2024. In addition, 11621 authorized users are registered, and an additional 2575 users will be registered by 31st March 2024.

Advertisement

As per the statement, the fiscal year 2023-24 witnessed a record-breaking number of copyright registrations, totalling 36,378, thus highlighting the vast potential within the creative sector. “There are measures to further promote awareness about the strategic role of copyright in the creative industry,” said the statement.

 

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 20:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ed Sheeran with Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Meets Ed Sheeran

a few seconds ago
GATE 2024 Results Out

GATE Results Out

2 minutes ago
MARCOS

INS Kolkata rescues ship

8 minutes ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi's decade

9 minutes ago
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

IPL 2024

17 minutes ago
The Samajwadi Party has released another list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

SP Fifth List

18 minutes ago
Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu meets troops in Gaza Strip

Israel to attend new talk

21 minutes ago
Pulkit Kriti Wedding

Pulkit-Kriti Spotted

23 minutes ago
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman on Indian Eco

38 minutes ago
Gold smuggling attempts foiled at the Mumbai Airport

Gold Smuggling

40 minutes ago
Israel

Blinken speaks to Kuleba

an hour ago
Three nabbed for the murder of jeweller in Himachal Pradesh

Three Nabbed for Murder

an hour ago
Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1

Mercedes CEO Salary

an hour ago
The Parent Trap

Lindsay On Son Luai

an hour ago
Jharkhand News

Jharkhand LS Polls

an hour ago
LPG cylinder blast

100 Injured in Rewari

an hour ago
Aaron Finch

Finch warns SRH

an hour ago
SpaceX Indonesia

SpaceX for Pentagon

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 76 Year Old Wrestler Lifts Heavy Weight, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News6 hours ago

  2. LIVE: EC To Announce 2024 Lok Sabha Election Dates Shortly

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  3. Tesla's Cybertruck smashes Toyota in 1st accident

    World8 hours ago

  4. Keep Uric Acid Levels In Check Through Diet: What To Eat And Avoid

    Lifestyle8 hours ago

  5. Congress, BRS Shattered All Dreams of Telangana: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo