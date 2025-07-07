Indian Real Estate Prices Surge Again in Q2 2025—See Where They're Soaring!

India’s residential real estate market continued its steady climb in the April–June 2025 quarter, with average capital values rising 3.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), according to the latest Magicbricks PropIndex report. The growth signals sustained demand and robust buyer confidence, supported by strong infrastructure development across key cities.



The Q2 2025 PropIndex shows demand for residential property grew 4.6% QoQ, indicating a healthy and dynamic market. However, year-on-year (YoY) demand remained largely flat with just a 0.3% uptick, suggesting a period of stabilisation following sharp post-pandemic rebounds.



A notable trend this quarter was a slowdown in new housing supply, which hit its lowest level in five quarters. Despite this, buyer appetite remained strong—especially in the affordable housing segment. Properties priced below ₹30 lakh and compact 1BHK units saw demand consistently outstripping supply, fuelling competitive pricing pressures.



Regionally, India’s IT hubs—Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurugram, and Noida—continued to show a clear preference for larger homes, with 2BHK and 3BHK units making up nearly 80% of demand in these markets. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) remained focused on compact living, with 1BHK and 2BHK configurations leading buyer interest.



Cities with major ongoing infrastructure projects recorded the strongest price appreciation. Pune (up 39.4% YoY), Greater Noida (35.3% YoY), and Kolkata (33.2% YoY) stood out thanks to improved connectivity and landmark developments such as the Navi Mumbai International Airport and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link.



Commenting on the findings, Magicbricks Chief Marketing Officer Prasun Kumar said, “The Q2 2025 PropIndex clearly indicates a maturing Indian real estate market, driven by genuine end-user demand and the transformative impact of infrastructure.”



As India’s residential real estate market evolves, analysts expect the combination of solid end-user demand, strategic infrastructure investment, and policy support to keep the growth trajectory positive in the coming quarters.



