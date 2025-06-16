Stocks To Watch Today: SpiceJet, Adani Ports, ITC, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, And More On June 16

The Indian stock market is expected to open cautiously today, June 16, as tensions escalate in West Asia following Iran’s ballistic missile attacks on Israel. While the GIFT Nifty signals a flat opening, investors will closely watch a slew of stocks making headlines due to corporate updates, earnings announcements, and global exposure. Here's a look at the key stocks in focus.

ITC

ITC announced the acquisition of Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt. Ltd. (SNBPL) for Rs 400 crore in an all-cash deal. The move marks ITC’s strategic entry into the growing organic food segment. With this acquisition, ITC will hold 100% equity in SNBPL, aligning with its broader FMCG expansion strategy.

SpiceJet

SpiceJet has delivered a surprise beat, posting a record net profit of ₹319 crore for Q4FY25—a massive jump from Rs 26 crore in the previous quarter. This marks the airline’s second consecutive profitable quarter and its first full-year profit since FY18. For the fiscal year, SpiceJet swung to a net profit of Rs 48 crore, a dramatic recovery from the Rs 404 crore loss in FY24.

Nazara Technologies

Gaming and media tech stock Nazara Technologies may see movement today after ace investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold over 3% stake via bulk deals on June 13. She sold 13 lakh shares on the BSE at Rs 1,225.19 and another 14 lakh shares on the NSE at Rs 1,225.63 per share.



Read More - Arisinfra Solutions IPO To Open On June 18: Check Price Band & Lot Size

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance shares will begin trading ex-bonus and ex-stock split today. The company had earlier announced a 4:1 bonus issue and a stock split reducing the face value from Rs 2 to Rs 1.



Adani Ports

As Iran launched fresh missile strikes on Israel late Sunday, concerns mounted around Adani Ports and SEZ, which operates the strategically located Haifa Port. However, the company clarified that the port remained unscathed. The statement came shortly after Israeli Oil Refineries reported damage to pipelines and infrastructure in the city.



Adani Green Energy

Adani Green Energy is another Adani Group stock under watch today. The company has received top honors in the latest ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) ratings released by the National Stock Exchange. It ranked first in the utilities/power sector and was among the top five across the NSE 100 companies by revenue. The company secured an ESG score of 74, boosting its standing among sustainability-focused investors.



Birla Corporation

Birla Corporation, the flagship company of the MP Birla Group, announced that it has emerged as the preferred bidder for the Gourum Khan Ki Dhani (South) limestone block in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The declaration followed a successful bid in the state's recent e-auction process.



Sun Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. said that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) concluded its inspection of its Halol facility on June 13. The inspection resulted in a Form 483 with eight observations. The facility, which is already under an import alert following a 2022 warning letter, continues to face regulatory hurdles.



NTPC

State-run NTPC Ltd. has commenced commercial operations of Unit-3 (660 MW) at its North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project. With this, NTPC’s total standalone capacity has risen to 60,266 MW, while group capacity now stands at 81,368 MW.

Eyes on West Asia and the Fed

Investors will also monitor developments in the Iran-Israel conflict and the US Federal Reserve cues. Friday's sell-off had dragged the Nifty 50 down by 170 points to 24,718 and the BSE Sensex by 573 points to 81,118. With global tensions and interest rate speculation in play, market volatility may persist through the week.