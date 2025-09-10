Indian Trade Delegation To Visit Washington Next Week As PM Modi And Donald Trump Continue Trade Talks

India-US Trade Deal: India and the United States appear to be making progress toward resolving their ongoing trade dispute, with both leaders publicly striking a conciliatory tone this week.

An Indian team of trade negotiators, led by Chief Negotiator Rajesh Agarwal and senior officials from the Commerce Ministry, is expected to travel to Washington, D.C., next week to restart in-person discussions, according to sources.

Leaders Exchange Optimistic Messages

The diplomatic shift came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump exchanged warm statements on social media.

PM Modi, in a post on X, described India and the US as “close friends and natural partners,” stressing that ongoing talks would help “unlock the limitless potential” of the partnership.

He added that both sides were working to conclude discussions quickly and that he looked forward to speaking with President Trump.

Trump reposted Modi’s remarks on his Truth Social platform and said he was confident of a positive outcome.

“I am pleased to announce that India and the United States of America are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!” Trump wrote.

The US President’s remarks came after weeks of tensions, during which Washington doubled tariffs on Indian imports to 50%, raising doubts about the trajectory of the relationship.

Trump had also criticised India for purchasing oil from Russia, accusing New Delhi of indirectly funding the Ukraine war, a charge India firmly denies.

From Tensions to Talks

Despite these frictions, Trump has repeatedly emphasised his personal rapport with Modi.

“I always will [be friends with Modi]. He’s a great Prime Minister. I’ll always be friends, but I just don’t like what he is doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a very special relationship. There is nothing to worry about,” Trump said last week when asked if ties with India were at risk.

Analysts say the leaders’ latest comments point toward a possible reset. “While the social media statements by Trump and Modi signal a potential rapprochement between the US and India, it is still premature to assume that a resolution will arrive swiftly,” Madhavi Arora, economist at Emkay Global, told Reuters.

“With Trump, we will need to wait for more concrete signals that a deal is in the offing,” she added.

Economic Stakes

Trade between the two countries remains substantial. In 2024, two-way goods trade stood at $129 billion, with the US running a $45.8 billion deficit, according to Census Bureau data.

Trump recently claimed that India had offered to reduce tariffs on American goods to zero, though he argued the move came too late.

Indian officials, meanwhile, downplayed concerns that external factors such as EU policies could derail ongoing discussions.

Sources told Reuters that both sides are working on scheduling meetings in September to restart formal negotiations, after a planned US delegation visit to New Delhi in late August was cancelled.