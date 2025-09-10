Updated 10 September 2025 at 13:30 IST
Sona BLW Share Price: Here's How Sunjay Kapur's Auto Comp Firm Stock Reacted Amid Intensifying Kapur Family Estate Battle
Sona BLW shares hit Rs 457.45, a new intra-day high, even as the Rs 30,000 crore estate battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur intensifies. Karisma Kapoor’s children have moved the Delhi High Court for their share, with the court directing Priya Sachdev to submit the disputed will.
Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd rose sharply on Tuesday, hitting an intra-day high of Rs 457.45, up 2.68% on the NSE. The stock was last trading at Rs 453.40, marking a 1.77% gain or 7.90 points from the previous close.
The upward movement in the counter coincides with heightened attention on the ongoing legal battle over the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 crore estate, a dispute that is becoming increasingly contentious. This comes after a 1.95% dip on Monday, when the stock had settled at Rs 445.50 on NSE.
On September 9, actress Karisma Kapoor, representing her children Samaira and Kiaan, approached the Delhi High Court seeking their legitimate share in their father’s wealth. During the hearing on Tuesday, the court directed Priya Sachdev Kapur, Sunjay’s wife and the first defendant in the case, to submit the disputed will of the businessman for examination.
In their petition, Karisma Kapoor’s children claimed they shared a close relationship with their father until his untimely death on June 12, 2025, while playing polo in Windsor, UK. They cited frequent family holidays, business involvement, and personal milestones as evidence of their bond. The petition further alleged that Priya Kapur had initially denied the existence of any will and insisted that all of Sunjay Kapur’s assets were consolidated under the R.K. Family Trust.
As per industry observers, the case has drawn widespread public interest, combining elements of high finance, celebrity, and legacy. At its core lies not only a contested fortune but also the future direction of one of India’s most prominent business families.
As the courtroom battle intensifies, Sona BLW’s stock performance has captured equal attention on Dalal Street.
