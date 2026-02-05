IndianOil records highest-ever crude throughput and sales in first 9 months of FY26

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IndianOil) reported a robust financial and operational performance in the first nine months of 2025-26, achieving its highest-ever crude throughput and sales volumes.

According to the company's standalone results, IndianOil recorded its highest-ever nine-month crude throughput of 55.719 million metric tonnes (MMT), marking a 5 per cent increase over 53.016 MMT in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Sales volumes also reached a record 77.774 MMT, up from 74.347 MMT in the first nine months of 2024-25.



Domestic petroleum sales rose by 4.3 per cent, outperforming the industry average growth of 4.1 per cent, it said.

High-speed diesel (HSD) institutional sales saw a sharp increase of 27.9 per cent, compared with an industry growth of 9.7 per cent. Domestic petrochemical sales increased by 3 per cent to 2.411 MMT during the period.

IndianOil's refinery throughput stood at 55.719 MMT with capacity utilisation of 105 per cent, while its cross-country pipeline network transported 77.9 MMT, reflecting a 4 per cent year-on-year growth.

The company also reported growth across gas sales, exports, and petrochemical segments.



The company's gross refining margin (GRM) improved significantly to USD 8.41 per barrel, compared with USD 3.69 per barrel in the same period last year.

On the financial front, IndianOil reported revenue from operations of Rs 6,53,369 crore for the nine-month period, compared with Rs 6,27,787 crore in 9M 2024-25.

Standalone net profit surged to Rs 25,425 crore, from Rs 5,697 crore in the corresponding period last year.



At the consolidated level, revenue from operations stood at Rs 6,64,553 crore, while net profit increased sharply to Rs 28,501 crore, compared with Rs 5,421 crore in 9M 2024-25, the company said.

Advertisement