IT Stocks Sink as AI Jitters Erase Over ₹2 Lakh Crore in a Day

Indian IT stocks witnessed a steep selloff on Wednesday, mirroring sharp weakness in global technology markets and heightened concerns around the impact of artificial intelligence on traditional software and IT services models. The selloff wiped out over ₹2 lakh crore in market capitalisation from leading IT companies in a single session, making it one of the sector’s sharpest declines in recent years.

The Nifty IT index fell close to 7% intraday, significantly underperforming the broader market. Selling pressure was broad-based, affecting large-cap as well as mid-cap IT stocks, with investors reassessing growth prospects amid rapid changes in the global technology landscape.

The scale of the decline was reflected in a sharp erosion of market capitalisation across top IT firms:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) lost over ₹70,000 crore in market value, dragging its overall valuation below the ₹11 lakh crore mark

Infosys saw its market capitalisation shrink by more than ₹50,000 crore

HCLTech lost close to ₹27,000 crore

Wipro and Tech Mahindra together shed around ₹20,000 crore

Mid-cap names such as Persistent Systems and LTIMindtree also fell sharply, amplifying sector-wide losses

In total, the combined market value erosion across major listed IT companies crossed ₹2 lakh crore during the session.

Global Tech Weakness Set the Tone

The fall in Indian IT stocks followed a sharp selloff in global technology and software stocks overnight. US markets, particularly technology-heavy segments, saw significant pressure as investors reduced exposure to software and SaaS companies.

Several global tech stocks declined sharply after fresh developments in artificial intelligence prompted concerns over faster automation of enterprise workflows. This triggered a broader reassessment of earnings visibility and long-term growth assumptions for traditional software and IT services firms.

Given the strong linkage between Indian IT companies and overseas technology spending cycles, weakness in US tech markets typically spills over quickly into domestic IT stocks.

AI Concerns Add to Selling Pressure

A key factor behind the selloff was rising anxiety around the pace at which artificial intelligence is reshaping enterprise operations. New AI-driven tools are increasingly capable of handling tasks such as data processing, customer support, software testing, and internal analytics, areas that form a significant portion of revenue streams for IT services companies.

Markets reacted by pricing in the risk that automation could reduce demand for manpower-led outsourcing and consulting services over time. This led to a sharp correction in IT stocks, many of which were trading at premium valuations relative to broader market indices.

Why Indian IT Stocks Are Highly Sensitive?

Indian IT companies remain heavily exposed to global demand conditions:

More than half of the revenues for large IT firms come from North America

Client spending decisions are closely linked to global interest rates, corporate tech budgets, and innovation cycles

Any shift in sentiment around technology spending or software demand tends to have an outsized impact on Indian IT stocks

As a result, global technology selloffs often translate into sharper declines for Indian IT shares compared to domestic-focused sectors.

Stock Performance:

During Wednesday’s session:

Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech, and Tech Mahindra declined between 5% and 8%

TCS fell nearly 6%

Mid-cap IT stocks dropped as much as 7%, reflecting widespread risk-off sentiment